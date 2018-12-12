McLaren displays six bespoke 570S models with historic themes

McLaren Beverly Hills has commissioned a special collection of 570S models, both in Coupe and Spider configuration, to commemorate McLaren's racing history. The collection, named Racing Through the Ages, features six cars done up in three themes: Muriwai, Papaya Spark and Sarthe Grey, all neatly tying in with specific periods in McLaren racing, and all with the GT4 racing stripe decorating the exteriors.
The first of the car themes, Muriwai, stands for Muriwai Beach in New Zealand, the place where Bruce McLaren first took part in a race at the age of 15. McLaren also built a house with the same name in Woking, and the color theme is similarly bluish white, with the car wearing MSO Defined Muriwai White paint and a McLaren orange "Speedy Kiwi" logo.
The second, Papaya Spark, is done in a color reminiscent of McLaren's 1960s-1970s racing livery, from the time McLaren claimed Can-Am, Indy 500 and Formula One wins. The car's fixed rear wing is painted Burton Blue, in the style of the original racers.
As for the third one, Sarthe Grey, it's easy to guess the Le Mans reference: these cars commemorate McLaren's 1995 win with F1 GTR cars claiming first, third, fourth, fifth and thirteenth place. The hue of the two Sarthe Grey cars here imitates the paint color on the winning F1 GTR, and the rear wing reads "24 HEURES DU MANS – WINNERS 1995".
Each of the six cars wears a numbered plate with the text "1 of 6 – Racing Through the Ages", and the interiors – right down to ignition keys – are matched to the respective theme. "It's exciting for us at MSO any time we are able to merge McLaren's racing heritage with current McLaren Automotive road cars," said Ansar Ali, the Managing Director of McLaren Special Operations.
