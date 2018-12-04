2020 Chevy Silverado HD revealed, and it looks angry

After many months of waiting, Chevrolet has finally revealed the 2020 Silverado HD full-size pickup truck. And you'll never miss it now that the covers are off. It has what is surely the largest, most aggressive front grille in the truck business. Each side is finished off with a vertical bank of lights, with just slender strips of light at the top. And like the old model, it's all capped off with a big hood vent.
Chevrolet also brags that only the roof is shared with the Silverado 1500, which means every other bit of bodywork you see is unique to the HD. Among the unique body features are the steps in the bedsides. We spotted these in spy shots. We now have an official name for them. They're called "Bedsteps."
While we get to see the truck in all its bold glory, Chevy is still staying fairly quiet about technical details. Two engines will be available: a gasoline V8 with a six-speed automatic and a Duramax turbodiesel V8 with a 10-speed automatic. The only output detail revealed was the diesel engine's torque, which is 910 pound-feet. That's the same amount as the 6.6-liter Duramax engine in the current Silverado HD. That's also 20 pound-feet less than the current Ram HD models and 25 pound-feet less than the Ford Super Duty trucks.
We'll have more details this February when the Silverado HD makes its public debut. Presumably, the debut will be at the Chicago Auto Show. Following the debut, the truck will go on sale in mid-2019.
