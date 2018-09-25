Hennessey introduces Goliath 6x6 because of course

We didn't know before this morning that Hennessey would follow up its Ford Raptor-based VelociRaptor 6x6 pickup truck with a matching model built atop the underpinnings of the redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, but we're certainly not surprised. Fittingly called the Goliath, this six-wheel-drive beast is based on Chevy's new off-road-biased 2019 Trail Boss trim. But it doesn't seem like much of that truck's suspension upgrades remain post modification.
Under the ridiculously tall hood is Chevy's top-shelf 6.2-liter V8 engine augmented by a 2.9-liter supercharger cramming 7 psi of boost into its cylinders to produce a claimed 705 horsepower and 675 pound-feet of torque. An even larger engine option is available with as much as 808 hp.
By comparison, the VelociRaptor's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine manages a milder 600 horsepower and 622 lb-ft. Those extra ponies will allow the Goliath to hit 60 mph in the mid-4-second range, says Hennessey. That's a few tenths of a second quicker than the 4.8-second claimed time for the VelociRaptor. Score a point for displacement.
An 8-inch lift kit suitably jacks the Goliath skyward, and an "all-new rear suspension system" joins a whole 'nother axle at the rear to provide the requisite 6x6 capability. A new bed is similarly required and present in the renderings above. A set of 20-inch wheels and 37-inch BF Goodrich tires round out the package. Also, we should note that the above images are most definitely digitally created renderings, so the final super truck could look a bit different.
Hennessey plans to build 24 of these six-wheeled beasties, and each of them will start at $375,000 (including the cost of the donor Silverado). It's available for export to international markets, and we'd imagine quite a few Goliaths will be making the journey to, um, sandier climes.
