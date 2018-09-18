2019 VW GTI gets retro-inspired Rabbit Edition, standard LSD, higher price

The 2019 VW GTI is in for a variety of updates, most of which are quite welcome. The big addition is a limited production trim level called the Rabbit Edition. Volkswagen says it's inspired by the original GTI, though the adaptive LED headlights, black wheels, spoiler and mirror caps are the only exterior changes, and they don't seem particularly related to the original car. Inside it gets Rabbit tags on the seats, red-stitched floor mats, push-button start, plus standard forward collision prevention, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. It's also only available in four colors: white, black, silver and "Cornflower Blue."
Arguably more exciting than the retro Rabbit Edition is a new standard feature on even the base-level VW GTI: a mechanical limited-slip differential, which supplements the exisiting electronic, brake-based system. On 2018 GTIs, it was only standard on the mid-level SE and top-end Autobahn. In addition to the differential, all GTIs now get beefier Golf R brakes. Besides the performance inclusions, all GTIs also come with standard forward collision prevention, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic warning. SE trim levels get leather seats and an available "Experience Package" that includes a Fender audio system and adjustable shocks.
Of course, all this extra standard equipment does mean that the GTI's base price goes up. The only prices released so far are for the base S trim. The manual model starts at $28,490, and the dual-clutch automatic model begins at $29,590. That's a $1,180 increase for both trims.
