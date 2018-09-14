Auto Accessories

Looking for the best car harness for your dog?

Keep your pup buckled up

Looking for the best dog car harness? You always make sure to buckle up, right? It's best to keep your 4-legged friends secured too. Securing your dog in the car might seem like a hassle, but it really is the safest way to travel with your pet. There are lots of options meant to keep Fido safe on car rides, so we've narrowed it down to a list of our favorite solutions.

Slowton Dog Car Harness - $11.99
Features a "breathable mesh chest vest" and quick release.

PAWABOO Dog Safety Vest Harness - $12.99
Designed for pup comfort, this harness is also suitable for outdoor walks.

Vastar 2-Pack Seatbelt Harness - $7.99
A budget option to be sure, but it should work with any walking harness you already own.

Leash Boss No-Chew Seatbelt - $14.98
This chew-proof option clips to your safety latch bar rather than clipping into a seatbelt.

Bwogue 2-Pack Dog Restraint - $10.49
A simple restraint that wraps around your headrest. Also useable as a normal leash.

Everyone thinks they're immune to accidents until it happens to them. Stay safe and keep your pets secured too, just in case.

