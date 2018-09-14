Looking for the best car harness for your dog?

Slowton Dog Car Harness - $11.99
Features a "breathable mesh chest vest" and quick release.
PAWABOO Dog Safety Vest Harness - $12.99
Designed for pup comfort, this harness is also suitable for outdoor walks.
Vastar 2-Pack Seatbelt Harness - $7.99
A budget option to be sure, but it should work with any walking harness you already own.
Leash Boss No-Chew Seatbelt - $14.98
This chew-proof option clips to your safety latch bar rather than clipping into a seatbelt.
Bwogue 2-Pack Dog Restraint - $10.49
A simple restraint that wraps around your headrest. Also useable as a normal leash.
Everyone thinks they're immune to accidents until it happens to them. Stay safe and keep your pets secured too, just in case.
