Mid-engine Chevy Corvette spied showing off new angles

It's been some time since we last saw Chevrolet's upcoming mid-engine Corvette out testing. The last time, it is was a race version at Road America with a gigantic wing. Prior to that, we saw the road-going version launching at the track, and cruising around in traffic. Now, we have new photos from our spies in Germany, and they give us a better look at the upcoming halo car at the Nürburgring.
While still wearing a lot of camouflage, this wrapper is mostly form-fitting, without a lot of the plastic cladding previous testers have been draped in. We can see the car's pointed nose, with lots of ventilation beneath. The lighting we see likely will change significantly for the production model. We can also see huge air intakes on the sides of the car. Unfortunately, the rear glass is still covered, but it'll have at least one V8 engine option available, which is rumored to be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
We expect the mid-engine Corvette will launch next year as a 2020 model. Chevrolet has trademarked the name "Corvette E-Ray," so there's possibly an electrified version in our future. We're not sure if that will likely be applied to the C7 or to the mid-engine Corvette, but we'd love to see either join the recent trend of hybrid supercars like the Mercedes-AMG Project One.
Related Video:
While still wearing a lot of camouflage, this wrapper is mostly form-fitting, without a lot of the plastic cladding previous testers have been draped in. We can see the car's pointed nose, with lots of ventilation beneath. The lighting we see likely will change significantly for the production model. We can also see huge air intakes on the sides of the car. Unfortunately, the rear glass is still covered, but it'll have at least one V8 engine option available, which is rumored to be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
We expect the mid-engine Corvette will launch next year as a 2020 model. Chevrolet has trademarked the name "Corvette E-Ray," so there's possibly an electrified version in our future. We're not sure if that will likely be applied to the C7 or to the mid-engine Corvette, but we'd love to see either join the recent trend of hybrid supercars like the Mercedes-AMG Project One.
Related Video: