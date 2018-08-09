Chevy Corvette C8.R mid-engine race car spied testing at Road America

There has been no shortage of spy photos and videos of the upcoming mid-engine Chevy Corvette. The C8 will mark what's arguably the biggest shift (both literally and figuratively) in the Corvette's 65-year history. For the past few generations, GM and Chevy have supported the GT-class Corvette Racing team in a partnership with Pratt & Miller. After the recent IMSA race at Wisconsin's Road America, the new C8.R race car was spied testing on the four-mile circuit.
Unlike the heavily camouflaged prototypes we've seen on the street, the C8.R is only wearing a black and white wrap. This is by far our best look yet at the new car. Low-hood, long-tail proportions give away its mid-engine setup. As we haven't seen the road car, it's difficult to say how far removed the C8.R is from its sibling.
The most obvious visual difference between the street and race versions of the new Corvette C8 is that comically large rear wing. The wing and both the front and rear diffusers extend far beyond the rear bumper, ensuring the Michelin racing slicks will have plenty of grip on the track. The huge brakes take up nearly the entire inside diameter of the wheel. Both the front and rear fenders appear wider than what we've seen on other prototypes.
Other changes include some new vents on the front and rear bumpers. The exhaust has also moved to a more central position. Until both cars are revealed, it's hard to say how much the pair will differ. We're hoping to see both models sometime in the next year.
