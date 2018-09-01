Mercedes-Benz EQ C profile revealed in new teaser

The agonizingly slow-moving reveal of the Mercedes-Benz EQ C continues unabated. The electric crossover is slated for an official debut in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 4. Mercedes already teased the EV's face, its hind end, its interior, and a close-up detail of its front lighting.
This latest video teaser gives us our first glimpse at the production EQ C's profile, and from what we can tell, it appears to stick pretty close to the Generation EQ concept that we first saw at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. We also get closer looks, albeit brief ones, at the vehicle's front and rear lighting clusters, digital instrument cluster, and center console (including what appears to be a slightly different take on the brand's COMAND infotainment controller).
The EQ C will be about the same size as Mercedes' GLC crossover (hence the C designation), and though we don't have confirmed specifics on its powertrain, we're expecting a pair of electric motors to offer around 400 horsepower to all four wheels and enough lithium ion batteries on board to provide for a range of around 250 miles.
