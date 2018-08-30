Mercedes-Benz EQ C electric crossover looking handsome in new teaser

Yesterday, Mercedes-Benz showed off the interior of its upcoming crossover that will kick off its electric sub-brand, called EQ (the vehicle itself will be called the EQ C). The day before that, we saw its "Mystic Rear," and prior to that, a detail clip of its front lighting. Today we get another installment of "Mystic" EQ C teasers, this one showing off the EV's front fascia. We like what we see.
It's a really clean look, smooth look without a lot of character lines. The ones we do see are subtle. The big three-pointed star floats among a set of horizontal slats in the grille. The LED lighting continues from the DRLs across an illuminated strip at the top of the grille.
The styling is simple and sculptural — a design philosophy we appreciated when we met the new Mercedes-Benz CLS earlier this year — which makes this look approachable. It's the sort of shape you'd want to run your hand across. Beyond that, we can't make out much else in this dark shot.
So, to recap, here are stills of the teasers Mercedes has dropped thus far:
The Mercedes-Benz EQ C gets its official unveiling in Stockholm this coming Tuesday. Cant wait? Check out this somewhat revealing set of spy shots from earlier this month.
