Mercedes-Benz EQ C teases its ‘Mystic Rear’

Mercedes-Benz has begun the striptease of the first vehicle in its EQ line of electric vehicles. The vehicle, most likely the crossover SUV we've spied, and called EQ C, will get its official unveiling in Stockholm on September 4. Yesterday, Mercedes teased us with its "Mystic Detail" shot, showing the signature lighting design of the vehicle's daytime running lights. Today, we get a wider shot at the other end in a video clip called "Mystic Rear."
In the shot, we see the rear lighting extending far to the sides in a line that extends across the entire rear of the vehicle and culminating in a tight arc back onto the liftgate. Below, we see the gleam of the three-pointed star badge. At the top, we see a brake light underneath a spoiler behind a gently arcing roofline. Then the shot goes dark.
The clip is further evidence that the car will actually use the letter "C" in its moniker. The filename "W239_EQC_Exterieur_Heck_2" is a bit of a giveaway.
It seems likely that Mercedes-Benz will continue the trickle of mystic teasers ahead of the reveal. We'll be happy to see the finished product in its entirety on Tuesday.
