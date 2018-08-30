2019 BMW 8 Series convertible has been testing in Death Valley

We've already seen the full production version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series coupe. The car was revealed earlier this year and looks quite a bit like the concept car that was shown in May 2017. We know the M850i xDrive — currently the only variant — will start at $112,895. Still, there's more to come from this car, specifically a drop-top and "four-door coupe" variants. BMW has spent the summer performing hot-weather testing on the new model, releasing a batch of photos of the car in the American Southwest.
The original 8 Series from the '90s came only as a coupe, but since the new car is a replacement for the 6 Series, BMW has added more variants. The cars have been driving between Las Vegas and Death Valley in California. It's been a hot summer everywhere, and BMW says temperatures have been upwards of 120 degrees. In addition to the desert runs, the 8 Series has been sitting in stop-and-go traffic on the Las Vegas Strip, running up and down Mount Whitney (California's tallest mountain) and running long-distance trips from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.
BMW says that Death Valley's conditions are difficult for riding in a convertible, though this writer has made a pass through the national park in a Soul Red 2016 Mazda Miata. There are a few benefits to testing in Death Valley. BMW is far from the only automaker to have prototypes running around the area. The heat and dryness can cause plenty of problems, so BMW engineers can monitor the drivetrain, electronics and stuff like the air-conditioning system in the extreme desert conditions.
Take a look at the photos in the gallery above. The Mojave is a vast and wonderful place. We're hoping we can say something similar about BMW's latest convertible.
Related Video:
The original 8 Series from the '90s came only as a coupe, but since the new car is a replacement for the 6 Series, BMW has added more variants. The cars have been driving between Las Vegas and Death Valley in California. It's been a hot summer everywhere, and BMW says temperatures have been upwards of 120 degrees. In addition to the desert runs, the 8 Series has been sitting in stop-and-go traffic on the Las Vegas Strip, running up and down Mount Whitney (California's tallest mountain) and running long-distance trips from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.
BMW says that Death Valley's conditions are difficult for riding in a convertible, though this writer has made a pass through the national park in a Soul Red 2016 Mazda Miata. There are a few benefits to testing in Death Valley. BMW is far from the only automaker to have prototypes running around the area. The heat and dryness can cause plenty of problems, so BMW engineers can monitor the drivetrain, electronics and stuff like the air-conditioning system in the extreme desert conditions.
Take a look at the photos in the gallery above. The Mojave is a vast and wonderful place. We're hoping we can say something similar about BMW's latest convertible.
Related Video: