BMW prices the 2019 8 Series for the U.S. market

BMW has now announced official prices for the new, 2019 model year BMW 8 Series. The M850i xDrive coupe marks the 8 Series nameplate's return to the North American market after an absence of more than two decades.
The coupe is priced from $112,895 (including $995 in destination fees), and all of the cars come with an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and M Sport brakes. There's no shortage of kit, as "individual" specification Merino leather is standard, as is a 16-speaker Harman-Kardon stereo system, adaptive suspension and full LED headlights with BMW's LaserLight system. But in case the standard setup isn't enough, a 1,400-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system can be specified, along with glass switchgear or a carbon fiber exterior trim package.
The sole engine choice for North American cars is the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, which produces 530 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. For the European market, a turbocharged, 320-horsepower straight-six diesel engine is available, but that is not offered elsewhere.
The 8 Series cars' production has already started at BMW's Bavarian manufacturing plant, and U.S. market cars are expected to arrive in the showrooms on December 8th. The last time a new 8 Series was available in America was in 1997; European sales continued until 1999.
