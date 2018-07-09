Official

BMW prices the 2019 8 Series for the U.S. market

There's only one engine choice: the V8

Jul 9th 2018 at 10:30AM
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
  • Image Credit: BMW
BMW has now announced official prices for the new, 2019 model year BMW 8 Series. The M850i xDrive coupe marks the 8 Series nameplate's return to the North American market after an absence of more than two decades.

The coupe is priced from $112,895 (including $995 in destination fees), and all of the cars come with an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and M Sport brakes. There's no shortage of kit, as "individual" specification Merino leather is standard, as is a 16-speaker Harman-Kardon stereo system, adaptive suspension and full LED headlights with BMW's LaserLight system. But in case the standard setup isn't enough, a 1,400-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system can be specified, along with glass switchgear or a carbon fiber exterior trim package.

The sole engine choice for North American cars is the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, which produces 530 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. For the European market, a turbocharged, 320-horsepower straight-six diesel engine is available, but that is not offered elsewhere.

The 8 Series cars' production has already started at BMW's Bavarian manufacturing plant, and U.S. market cars are expected to arrive in the showrooms on December 8th. The last time a new 8 Series was available in America was in 1997; European sales continued until 1999.

Related Video:
Featured Gallery2019 BMW 8 Series
  • News Source: BMW
BMW Coupe Luxury Performance 2019 bmw m850i bmw 8 series bmw m850i xdrive official
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X