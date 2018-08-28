Trump tariff threat on Canadian-built cars: These models could be affected

Some progress has been made in developing new trade rules for North America, but at the time of writing, the rules have only been agreed to by the U.S. and Mexico. Canada has yet to come to an agreement. And this means that President Trump has resorted to his favorite trade-war weapon, threats of tariffs. The latest threat, if Canada doesn't come to an agreement on a three-way replacement for NAFTA, is to put a tariff on Canadian-built cars.
That got us wondering, just what cars would be affected by said tariff? It could be a wide range of vehicles, depending on what "Canadian-built" would mean, whether it's just cars that are assembled in Canada, or Canadian-built auto parts. Because of the complexity of figuring out what cars use what amount of parts specifically from Canada (since NHTSA lists parts content as "U.S./Canada"), we're going to go with the simpler idea of just final assembly point. The list of U.S.-market cars assembled in Canada is below. Vehicles that are manufactured in Canada, but also in other countries, have their other assembly locations listed.
Of course this may all be moot if Canada and the U.S. reach a deal on trade. It could also end up being much more complicated and costly for more companies if the tariffs affect components, too. But this is certainly a possible outcome if no deal is made, and it could be quite costly for FCA and a major annoyance for other automakers.
- Chrysler 300
- Chrysler Pacifica
- Dodge Challenger
- Dodge Charger
- Dodge Grand Caravan
- Ford Edge
- Ford Flex
- Lincoln MKT
- Lincoln MKX
- Cadillac XTS
- Chevrolet Equinox (also Mexico)
- Honda Civic Coupe (also U.S.)
- Honda Civic Sedan (also U.S.)
- Honda CR-V (also U.S.)
- Lexus RX350 (also Japan)
- Lexus RX450h
- Toyota Corolla (also U.S.)
- Toyota RAV4 (also Japan)
