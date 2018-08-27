Here are this year's RM Sotheby's top 10 Pebble Beach results

The star of the RM Sotheby's Pebble Beach auction was, of course, the $48 million Ferrari 250 GTO, but the auction had numerous other interesting results in addition to the 250 GTO. The top 10 highest auction prices for Sotheby's included other 1960s racing legends, as you can see from the below list.
1963 Aston Martin DP215 Competition Prototype, $21,455,000
The auction house called this Aston the most significant one-off works car from Aston Martin. It was built to be a Le Mans racer, and it nearly reached 200 mph on the Mulsanne straight — two months after Aston Martin engineers received the exact required specifications for the project! The last works car from Aston Martin Racing Department before it closed up shop in November 1963, DP215 was estimated to reach $22 million, and the eventual $21,455,000 result comes close to that.
1966 Ford GT40 Mk II Coupe, $9,795,000
It's not often that a car from the legendary 1-2-3 Le Mans finish in 1966 comes up for sale. This brown GT40, the third car from that win has received a lot of attention over the years, including a guest spot on "The Grand Tour," and when it was announced to take part at the Pebble Beach auction, the estimate ranged from $9 million to 12. The $9,795,000 result reflects the car's historic value well.
1957 Porsche 550A Spyder, $4,900,000
This 550A Spyder was delivered new to Burbank Porsche dealer and racer Jack McAfee in February 1957. In the following years it changed hands among West Coast racers, claimed several wins and received several restorations. In the 1990s it was overhauled in Germany, and out of the survivors from the original 40-car production run, the chassis number 0116 is considered to be one of the best examples. And at nearly $5 million, it better be.
1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR Coupe, $4,515,000
Number five from RM Sotheby's results is a markedly newer vehicle. The ninth Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR Coupe from 25 examples built only has less than 900 miles from new, and it has been federalized for use in the United States, having been imported under the Show and Display exemption late last year. All of the paint is original, and the CLK-GTR appears as-new throughout. This Mercedes Le Mans race car for the street brought in a handsome $4,515,000.
1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Zagato Berlinetta, $4,515,000
1934 Packard Twelve-Series 1108 Dietrich Convertible Victoria, $3,745,000
2014 Ferrari LaFerrari Coupe, $3,305,000
1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Coupe, $2,177,500
1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, $1,930,000
For more photos from Monterey Car week and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, check out our mega gallery. Also, be sure to check out the highest sellers from the Gooding & Co. auction.
