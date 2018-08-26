1962 Ferrari 250 GTO auctioned for a record $48 million

As anticipated, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO chassis number 3413 made some serious money at the RM Sotheby's auction at Pebble Beach. As the hammer came down at $48.2 million, the Ferrari became the most valuable car ever sold at auction; it made the Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 look like a used DB7 in comparison.
Last night, racing legend Derek Bell drove the Ferrari onstage, and bidding was opened at a breathtaking $35 million. Three bidders were involved in the sale, and the complete sum including fees came to $48,405,000. The auction house knew it was going to be expensive, having estimated the car at more than $45 million in June. It handsomely topped an earlier Ferrari 250 GTO record of $38 million.
The Ferrari, the third one out of a 36-car production run and complete with significant racing history, has a numbers-matching powertrain and a Scaglietti-built Series II body. It has been with its previous owner since 2000, and the last time it was sold it commanded $7 million. The $40-million bump in value is simply incredible, Ferrari 250 GTO or not. And all this time the car hasn't just sat, appreciating; it has been seen in numerous classic events, in actual use.
Related Video:
Last night, racing legend Derek Bell drove the Ferrari onstage, and bidding was opened at a breathtaking $35 million. Three bidders were involved in the sale, and the complete sum including fees came to $48,405,000. The auction house knew it was going to be expensive, having estimated the car at more than $45 million in June. It handsomely topped an earlier Ferrari 250 GTO record of $38 million.
The Ferrari, the third one out of a 36-car production run and complete with significant racing history, has a numbers-matching powertrain and a Scaglietti-built Series II body. It has been with its previous owner since 2000, and the last time it was sold it commanded $7 million. The $40-million bump in value is simply incredible, Ferrari 250 GTO or not. And all this time the car hasn't just sat, appreciating; it has been seen in numerous classic events, in actual use.
Related Video: