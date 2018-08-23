Driving the Chevy Corvette Z06 and Porsche 911 Carrera T | Autoblog Podcast 551

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about the wide variety of the cars we've been driving, starting with the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and Porsche 911 Carrera T. Then we discuss the more powerful 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, our long-term Honda Ridgeline and our week with the Hyundai Ioniq PHEV. Finally with Pebble Beach on our minds, we preview the Concours d'Elegance.
Autoblog Podcast #551
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T
- 2019 Mazda Miata
- 2018 Honda Ridgeline
- 2018 Hyundai Ionic Plug-In Hybrid
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes