Driving the Chevy Corvette Z06 and Porsche 911 Carrera T | Autoblog Podcast 551

Plus Mazda Miata, Honda Ridgeline, Hyundai Ioniq and Pebble Beach

Aug 23rd 2018 at 1:25PM

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about the wide variety of the cars we've been driving, starting with the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and Porsche 911 Carrera T. Then we discuss the more powerful 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, our long-term Honda Ridgeline and our week with the Hyundai Ioniq PHEV. Finally with Pebble Beach on our minds, we preview the Concours d'Elegance.

Autoblog Podcast #551

Rundown
