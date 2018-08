5 great portable car battery chargers | Autoblog's favorites

5 of the best car battery chargers. Being stranded by a dead battery is never fun and strangers willing to help you with a jump-start can be difficult to come by. Luckily, we've gathered 5 of the best car battery chargers so you'll never have to be stranded with a dead battery again.Portable jump starter can start vehicles with up to 6.5L gas engines or 5.2L diesel engines. It includes an LED flashlight with the capability to charge other electronics like smartphones and laptops.Featuring a tire tread design, the RG1000 also has spark resistant safety technology. Able to start up to 7.0L gas engines or 3.5L diesel engines, it's about the size of most smartphones and easy to carry.A lithium jump start battery with 1,000 Amps and spark-proof technology. The NOCO GB40 includes reverse polarity protection, and can jump start vehicles from boats to lawnmowers.This jump starter features an instant 500 Amps with a max of 1,000 Amps. A 120 PSI compressor is also included with a 12 volt plug and usb connections to charge your devices.Includes 68-inches of cable reach with a peak power of 1700 Amps. There is also a 12 foot air hose with a 12 volt DC outlet to power electronics.Tell us about a time you could've used one of these in the comments.