5 great portable car battery chargers | Autoblog's favorites

DBPOWER 600A 18000mAh - $69.99
Portable jump starter can start vehicles with up to 6.5L gas engines or 5.2L diesel engines. It includes an LED flashlight with the capability to charge other electronics like smartphones and laptops.
Rugged Geek RG1000 Safety - $109.99
Featuring a tire tread design, the RG1000 also has spark resistant safety technology. Able to start up to 7.0L gas engines or 3.5L diesel engines, it's about the size of most smartphones and easy to carry.
NOCO Genius Boost Plus GB40 - $99.75
A lithium jump start battery with 1,000 Amps and spark-proof technology. The NOCO GB40 includes reverse polarity protection, and can jump start vehicles from boats to lawnmowers.
STANLEY J5C09 jump starter - $87.59
This jump starter features an instant 500 Amps with a max of 1,000 Amps. A 120 PSI compressor is also included with a 12 volt plug and usb connections to charge your devices.
Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry - $221.99
Includes 68-inches of cable reach with a peak power of 1700 Amps. There is also a 12 foot air hose with a 12 volt DC outlet to power electronics.
Tell us about a time you could've used one of these in the comments.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.