Car stereos | Autoblog's 4 favorites

JVC KW-M730BT - $299.99
6.8" In-dash touchscreen radio with bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple Carplay.
Pioneer DEH-X6900BT - $99.95
A great budget option. Comes with built-in Bluetooth, an aux input and a CD drive.
Sony MEX-XB120BT - $198.00
This stereo lets you pair your phone using NFC by tapping your device on the volume knob.
Pioneer AVH-1300NEX - $279.95
This stereo doubles as a DVD player and is Apple CarPlay compatible.
What's your favorite aftermarket car radio? Any horror stories to warn people about? Let us know in the comments.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.