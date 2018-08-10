Car stereos | Autoblog's 4 favorites

Looking for the best radio to blast your favorite songs through? Here are our favorites.

Aug 10th 2018 at 4:40PM
Looking for the perfect car stereo to kick out the jams? Here is a quick list of some of our favorites.

JVC KW-M730BT - $299.99
6.8" In-dash touchscreen radio with bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Pioneer DEH-X6900BT - $99.95
A great budget option. Comes with built-in Bluetooth, an aux input and a CD drive.

Sony MEX-XB120BT - $198.00
This stereo lets you pair your phone using NFC by tapping your device on the volume knob.

Pioneer AVH-1300NEX - $279.95
This stereo doubles as a DVD player and is Apple CarPlay compatible.

What's your favorite aftermarket car radio? Any horror stories to warn people about? Let us know in the comments.

