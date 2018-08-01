Podcast

Fast Porsches and gold BMWs | Autoblog Podcast #548

We also discuss Sergio Marchionne

Aug 1st 2018 at 10:50AM
On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Reese Counts and Contributing Editor James Riswick. The trio discuss driving the BMW X2, the Porsche 911 GT3, the Volkswagen GTI and Autoblog's new long-term Kia Stinger GT as well as a new engine for the Ford F-150. They also reflect on FCA and Ferrari head Sergio Marchionne and what his passing means for the future of those two companies.

Autoblog Podcast #548

