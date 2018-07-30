Mazda Miata RF gets price bump for 2019

Over the past couple of months, Mazda has been releasing information about updates for the 2019 model year of the MX-5 Miata. We got details about the car's 2.0-liter I4 making 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. The car also gets a telescoping steering wheel, new door stops, updated cupholders and seat levers, standard rear-view camera and 17-inch wheels. Later, we learned the new Miata would also be a smidge more efficient. Now, Mazda has announced pricing for the 2019 Miata RF.
Going on sale in August, the 2019 Miata MX-5 RF starts at $33,240 (including $895 in destination fees) for the Club trim level with a six-speed manual transmission. That's a price increase of $435. That doesn't seem so bad when you consider the extra 26 horsepower and higher redline. The Club 6MT can also be optioned with Brembo brakes and BBS wheels for an extra $3,770, or the Brembo/BBS/Recaro package for $4,670. The MX-5 Club with six-speed automatic comes with paddle shifters and sport mode for $33,840, but isn't available with the Brembo/BBS packages. The i-ActiveSense package, which includes features like Smart City Brake Support and lane-departure warning is a $450 option for the Club 6AT.
MSRP for the Grand Touring trim starts at $34,230 with a six-speed manual transmission, which is $585 more than the outgoing model. The new GT-S package for the Grand Touring 6MT adds $750, and comes with a front shock tower brace, limited-slip rear differential, Bilstein dampers and a hand-painted black roof. The Grand Touring with six-speed automatic goes for $35,305. Auburn Nappa leather adds another $300.
In terms of exterior colors, there are three premium options to choose from, each with its own added price. The gorgeous Soul Red Crystal tacks on another $595 to the price of the Miata RF. Machine Gray Metallic adds $300, while Snowflake White Pearl Mica costs $200.
Pricing for the soft-top version of the 2019 Miata hasn't been announced yet.
