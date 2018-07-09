More powerful 2019 Mazda MX-5 also more efficient

Bumping the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata's power from 155 horses to 181, plus little interior upgrades such as a telescoping steering wheel were more than enough to make the appealing roadster even more so. But there's yet another bonus in store for those that pick up the new Mazda: more efficiency. As initially spotted by industry watcher Bozi Tatarevic, the EPA released fuel economy numbers for the new model, and they're better than the 2018's. And between the automatic and manual versions, the manual sees the biggest increase.
Now, these are, very, very minor increases in EPA fuel economy, but any increase is welcome when nothing is lost. The automatic continues to be the most efficient. While the city and highway ratings are unchanged at 26 and 35 mpg respectively, the combined rating increases by 1 mile per gallon to 30.
The manual transmission model isn't far behind. City mileage stays the same at 26 mpg, as does the combined rating of 29 mpg. However, highway fuel economy picks up 1 mpg for a total of 34.
So to recap, the 2019 Miata retains its good looks, and likely its playful handling and snickety shifter. But it also gets more power, better fuel economy, a better interior, and more options to customize than ever before. This is sounding like it could be the best Miata, yet. We can't wait to try it out.
