6 car accessories you need for your ride

These should help to give you some serious peace of mind

Jul 27th 2018 at 7:13PM
Your vehicle is an important part of daily life. We created a list of 6 must-have car accessories to help make the daily commute more comfortable and help prepare you for the unpredictable.

Portable battery jump starter - starting at $29.99
Cables are great too, but what happens if no one is around to give you the jolt you need?

Dash cam - starting at $24.99
The perfect eyewitness to any accident. Will back you up in court.

OBD2 reader - starting at $49
Your ride will never tell you how it's feeling, but a monitor can help determine its condition.

Emergency glass breaker - starting at $9
This piece of equipment can break glass in the event of an emergency.

Car air purifier - Starting at $14.99
Cleaning the air around you is a must especially if you have children or pets!

USB car chargers - Starting at $0.99
An essential bit of kit that keeps your devices charged and helps you stay connected.

What accessories do you carry in your car?

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video 6 important accessories Car accessories car air purifier cars interior dash cam emergency glass breaker interior accessories must have accessories in your car MV2 obd2 reader portable battery jump starter
