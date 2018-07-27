6 car accessories you need for your ride

Portable battery jump starter - starting at $29.99
Cables are great too, but what happens if no one is around to give you the jolt you need?
Dash cam - starting at $24.99
The perfect eyewitness to any accident. Will back you up in court.
OBD2 reader - starting at $49
Your ride will never tell you how it's feeling, but a monitor can help determine its condition.
Emergency glass breaker - starting at $9
This piece of equipment can break glass in the event of an emergency.
Car air purifier - Starting at $14.99
Cleaning the air around you is a must especially if you have children or pets!
USB car chargers - Starting at $0.99
An essential bit of kit that keeps your devices charged and helps you stay connected.
What accessories do you carry in your car?
