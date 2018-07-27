6 car accessories you need for your ride

Your vehicle is an important part of daily life. We created a list of 6 must-have car accessories to help make the daily commute more comfortable and help prepare you for the unpredictable.Cables are great too, but what happens if no one is around to give you the jolt you need?The perfect eyewitness to any accident. Will back you up in court.Your ride will never tell you how it's feeling, but a monitor can help determine its condition.This piece of equipment can break glass in the event of an emergency.Cleaning the air around you is a must especially if you have children or pets!An essential bit of kit that keeps your devices charged and helps you stay connected.What accessories do you carry in your car?