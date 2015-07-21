slide-7375414 Image Credit: ford Powerful Pickups with all the Luxury Trimmings There has never been a better time to shop for no-compromise trucks, that deliver levels of both power and refinement that would have been inconceivable a few years ago. Take Ford's latest entry into this battle, the Super Duty Limited series, taking trucks that were once considered solely as working trucks now fitted with every luxury trapping you can imagine. Read on to find out about the most luxurious pickup trucks sold in America.

slide-7375400 Image Credit: Ford 2018 Ford Super Duty Limited No one has been paying more attention to what big truck customers want than Ford, which has given the Super Duty line of F-Series trucks a Limited trim. The capabilities are the same as the regular Super Duty trucks – the F-450 Limited can tow 30,000 lbs when properly equipped – but with an additional delicious frosting of leather, power accessories, a suede headliner, and wood trim. For an F-250 Limited, prices start around $80,000 and go up (way up) from there.

slide-7375401 Image Credit: GMC 2018 GMC Canyon Denali Want a luxurious pickup without going all the way up to a full-sizer? Try the Canyon Denali. GMC's midsize pickup gets all of the usual Denali trimmings, including a new grille, chrome trim, 20-inch wheels, and the necessary badging. Inside, there's a unique instrument panel, Jet Black leather, heated and cooled seats, and again, Denali badges abound. GMC says the Canyon Denali will be offered exclusively in the crew cab body style, with either the 3.6-liter gasoline V6 or 2.8-liter diesel engine. Prices start at $40,595.

slide-7375406 Image Credit: Toyota 2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition The name requires a history lesson – the ranch in Texas that Toyota's truck plant was built on was founded in 1794 – but the Tundra formula here is straight Big Three. That is to say, a luxury trim that trades heavily on the cowboy image of Texas itself. Contrast-stitched, saddle-colored leather distracts somewhat from the Tundra's aging interior look. Power comes from a 381 horsepower V8. Prices start at $51,725.

slide-7375411 Image Credit: © 2018 FCA US LLC 2019 Ram 1500 Limited Where the 2019 Ram 1500 really shines is on-road refinement. It drives like an extra long American luxury coupe, and only the biggest potholes and frost heaves shake out the truckiness. The Limited's extra chrome and fancy materials complete the package. It's a brash, bold look inside, topped off with a massive Uconnect infotainment touchscreen. Imagine turning a nicely equipped Chrysler 300 into a truck. Prices start at $54,635.

slide-7375412 Image Credit: GMC 2019 GMC Sierra Denali Sure, the Sierra shares some DNA with the workaday Silverado. But the 2019 Sierra Denali goes more upscale than ever before, putting even more distance between it and its Chevy cousin. For one thing, the bed box will be constructed of carbon fiber rather than steel, saving 62 pounds. GMC says the carbon fiber will also help scratch and corrosion resistance. It also gets a new MultiPro tailgate unique to the Sierra, with multiple positions. Denali models get a new "adaptive ride control," too, making it even more refined and distinctive. Prices for the '19 Denali start at $57,495.

slide-7375413 Image Credit: Nissan 2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve The Titan isn't setting the truck world on fire, and neither is the XD, which resides in the sliver of space between 1500 and heavy duty pickups – a bit like the "heavy half-ton" trucks of yore. But even slow-selling trucks have luxury editions, and to be fair the XD Platinum Reserve's "zero gravity" seats are pretty comfortable. Wood veneer and soft leather swaddles the rest of the cabin, and there are wide bands of chrome outside. Considering its capabilities and its unique Cummins V8 turbodiesel, it's a lot of fancy truck. Prices start at $56,575.