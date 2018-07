2019 Toyota Supra reportedly getting a four-cylinder model

There might be some hope for the 86. Toyota may price the Supra much higher than the 86, possibly to compete with vehicles such as the Porsche 718 Cayman and Jaguar F-Type. Both of those vehicles start at comfortably over $50,000, so putting even the base Supra at over $40,000 could be possible, if that's the market Toyota is aiming for. That would allow plenty of breathing room for the Toyota 86 that starts at under $30,000.Still, there are other potential hurdles for the 86, as our own Senior Editor Alex Kierstein points out. Sales of the Scion refugee 86 have never been great, and they've been on the decline as it gets older (2018 is its sixth year on the market). Having two sports cars on two different platforms doesn't make much sense either, especially when one could be a high-end halo product that will likely be much more profitable than the low-margin 86. And considering the rough working relationship Toyota and Subaru had when developing the 86 and BRZ , Toyota probably doesn't want to try and make a second generation together.Of course this is all speculation, but we doubt the near-future Toyota sports car landscape can't stay the same for very long. Time will tell whether both or only one of the models survive.