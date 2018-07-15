In cases such as this a disclaimer is needed: Kids, don't try this at home. On March 27 this year, a La Paz, Arizona sheriff's deputy pulled over Arizona State House representative Paul Mosley (R-5th District) for doing 97 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone. Regional online news site Parker Live Online filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the officer's bodycam video; the request was fulfilled on July 11. The result isn't what you'd want from an elected representative.
Mosley cited "legislative immunity" to let the deputy know that a state representative can't be ticketed. After the deputy returned Mosley's license and told Mosley to watch his speed, the deputy began a sentence with "97 is absolutely...." Ignoring all social cues, Mosely took that as an opportunity to crow, saying, "Well, I was doing 120 earlier." Then he goes into meandering detail about how his Toyota Prius has been in the shop, so he has a Lexus LS 400 now, and not only does he drive it faster then 120 mph, he doesn't notice how fast he's going because of the nice wheels and suspension. When the deputy said he doesn't drive 140 mph in his cruiser, Mosley asked, "Does it have a governor on it?"
Mosley, who has a three-hour commute, used the excuse was that he was trying to get home to surprise his wife. He also said he goes 120 "if there was no traffic," but cars constantly pass in the background as he's stopped on the shoulder for having done 97 mph.
A clause in the Arizona constitution does confer immunity from arrest to members of the state legislature "in all cases except treason, felony, and breach of the peace" just before, and while, the legislature is in session. Driving faster than 85 mph in Arizona is only a Class 3 misdemeanor.
After the video was released, Mosley released a statement of apology that included the line, "my jokes about frequently driving over 100 miles per hour during my 3-hour commute to and from the capitol were entirely inappropriate and showed extremely bad judgement on my part..." The Cochise County Attorney's Office is investigating, but can't say whether it intends to bring charges. The Arizona Fraternal Order of Police withdrew their endorsement of Mosley, who's up for re-election this year, and several of his colleagues in the legislature have rebuked his behavior.
Mosley might want to get his Prius out of the shop and slow down until the voting day.
