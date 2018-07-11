2019 McLaren 600LT — lightweight car gets heavyweight price

We now have word on just how much it'll set you back to buy McLaren's latest ultra-lightweight track-ready but road-legal car: The 600LT Coupe starts at $240,000 and includes what the company calls a "Pure McLaren Road Owner Track Day" at a race circuit with expert driving tuition. Order books are now open at dealers.
McLaren says the 592-horsepower sports car is its quickest, most powerful and most track-focused but road-legal Sports Series car. With 457 pound-feet of torque, weighing 211.6 pounds less than the 570S and with upgrades to the cooling system of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8, it does 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds, the equivalent of the McLaren 675LT, and 0-128 mph in just 8.2 seconds. Top speed is 204 mph.
The car achieves its weight savings through extensive use of carbon fiber, including in the monocoque chassis, which McLaren says is also around 25 percent stiffer than a comparable aluminum chassis, and the use of forged aluminum double wishbones and uprights in the suspension.
There are two weight-saving packages available from McLaren Special Operations. For an additional $29,370, the MSO Clubsport Pack adds carbon-fiber racing seats, roof and controls, gloss-finished fender louvres and interior parts fitted in carbon fiber like extended gearshift paddles, steering wheel spokes, switch and IRIS display surrounds, plus titanium wheel bolts. The MSO Clubsport Pro Pack, meanwhile, adds an MSO harness bar and six-point harness for track use in choice of black, blue, red or McLaren Orange, and costs $34,600.
The carbon-fiber racing seats are also available as a standalone feature for $6,060, and you can add five-spoke ultra-lightweight aluminum alloy wheels as a $4,950 option (the standard is 10-spoke).
Production starts in October and will go for around 12 months, with build slots scheduled around existing Sports and Super Series models and the sold-out Senna, Senna GTR and BP23.
It makes its debut tomorrow at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
