Bugatti Divo will be a $5.8 million hypercar with an appetite for corners

Too much is never enough, especially when you're talking about Bugatti supercars. The Divo is the next step in Bugatti's continuing history of building the most covetable vehicles on the planet. Based on the existing 1,479 horsepower Chiron, the Divo is intended to be lighter in weight and significantly quicker around corners. Oh yes, and it's almost massively expensive, with a starting price of approximately $5.8 million. If you want one, hurry up, because only 40 will be produced.



"Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners," says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. "With the Divo, we want to thrill people throughout the world. With this project, the Bugatti team has an opportunity to interpret the brand DNA in terms of agile, nimble handling in a significantly more performance-oriented way."



Little to no details have been released about the Divo ahead of its official introduction this August at Monterey Car Week. The powertrain will likely be carryover from the Chiron, which means the quad-turbocharged W12 will be there in all its decadent glory. The body could be significantly different, however, in keeping with Bugatti's promise that the car has been honed to go around corners at physics-defying speed.



As for the name, it might conjure up images of a certain 1970s-80s band, but the Divo is named after Albert Divo, a French racing driver who twice won the Targa Florio while piloting a Bugatti race machine.



