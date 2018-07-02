Hyundai Palisade looks like a cross between Santa Fe, Grandmaster concept

We're getting closer and closer to seeing some full-size, three-row crossover SUVs from Hyundai and Kia. The most recent previous spy shots showed the Kia Telluride, but we now have photos revealing more of the Hyundai version, which reports say will be known as the Hyundai Palisade. It appears to take design cues from both the new Santa Fe and the recently revealed Grandmaster concept.
The front, which is more visible than in previous photos, is very closely related to the Santa Fe and the even smaller Kona. It has the same split headlight setup, and the lower lights are extremely large. The fascia has elements of the corporate "Cascade" grille, and it has an upper slot like on the Kona. That slot is better integrated, though. It actually looks a bit like the grille on the Subaru Ascent.
There isn't as much new about the sides and tail compared with previous images. But the profile is unquestionably inspired by the Grandmaster concept. The main cue shared between the two is the chrome strip that starts at the base of the A-pillar, goes up over the top of the doors' windows, and drops down along the C-pillar.
We expect this big Hyundai SUV to go on sale either next year or in 2020. The Kia Telluride will likely go on sale around then, too, and both SUVs will probably share engines and platforms.
