2019 Lincoln Nautilus replaces the MKX, adds a price increase and tech

The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus forms the next step in Lincoln's overhaul. Replacing the crossover formerly known as the MKX — the brand's best-seller in the U.S. — the Nautilus gets all-new sheetmetal from the A-pillar forward. This includes a mesh grille and chrome accents that bring the midsize CUV in line with the Continental sedan and Navigator full-sized SUV. A new base engine and more standard equipment help pad a price increase, the Nautilus starting at $40,340, plus $995 destination, for $41,335 total. That's a $1,305 price bump over the MKX, and just $255 short of the starting price of the crosstown rival Cadillac XT5. Optional all-wheel drive adds $2,495.
The "Premier" appellation for the entry-level model goes away — it's now just Nautilus. The Select, Reserve and Black Label trims carry over. Lincoln said the new interior bestows best-in-class headroom and legroom. The standard model comes with 10-way power seats, a 12.3-inch digital dash, an eight-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Sync 3, and 18-inch wheels. The $45,540 Select adds leather seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, and LED fog lights. The $49,870 Reserve puts climate control in those seats, a panoramic roof overhead, a 13-inch Revel audio system all around, and 20-inch wheels below. The $57,890 Black Label upgrades to Venetian leather seats and Alcantara headliner, a 19-speaker Revel Ultima stereo, and 21-inch aluminum wheels, plus a host of exclusive interior materials, and anytime car washes.
The standard engine goes down in power: the 2.0-liter, twin-turbo, four-cylinder EcoBoost puts out 245 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, replacing the 3.7-liter V6 that got 303 hp and 278 lb-ft. Yet the old 3.7-liter made do with a six-speed automatic, while all Nautilus models get Ford's new eight-speed automatic, and the EcoBoost comes with start/stop. The optional engine, available on Select, Reserve, and Black Label trims, remains a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 with 335 hp and 380 lb-ft, and costs a further $2,070.
The Nautilus introduces Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 to the range, which bundles features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a backup camera, and blind-spot information with cross-traffic alert.
You can play around with all the options on the Nautilus configurator. While you're there, spare a thought for the MKZ sedan and MKT crossover. Assuming the MKC morphs into the Corsair, those are the last two Lincolns waiting for their aviation upgrades.
Related Video:
The "Premier" appellation for the entry-level model goes away — it's now just Nautilus. The Select, Reserve and Black Label trims carry over. Lincoln said the new interior bestows best-in-class headroom and legroom. The standard model comes with 10-way power seats, a 12.3-inch digital dash, an eight-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Sync 3, and 18-inch wheels. The $45,540 Select adds leather seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, and LED fog lights. The $49,870 Reserve puts climate control in those seats, a panoramic roof overhead, a 13-inch Revel audio system all around, and 20-inch wheels below. The $57,890 Black Label upgrades to Venetian leather seats and Alcantara headliner, a 19-speaker Revel Ultima stereo, and 21-inch aluminum wheels, plus a host of exclusive interior materials, and anytime car washes.
The standard engine goes down in power: the 2.0-liter, twin-turbo, four-cylinder EcoBoost puts out 245 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, replacing the 3.7-liter V6 that got 303 hp and 278 lb-ft. Yet the old 3.7-liter made do with a six-speed automatic, while all Nautilus models get Ford's new eight-speed automatic, and the EcoBoost comes with start/stop. The optional engine, available on Select, Reserve, and Black Label trims, remains a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 with 335 hp and 380 lb-ft, and costs a further $2,070.
The Nautilus introduces Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 to the range, which bundles features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a backup camera, and blind-spot information with cross-traffic alert.
You can play around with all the options on the Nautilus configurator. While you're there, spare a thought for the MKZ sedan and MKT crossover. Assuming the MKC morphs into the Corsair, those are the last two Lincolns waiting for their aviation upgrades.
Related Video: