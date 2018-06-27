Only 20 of those 2019 Volvo S60 T8 Polestars are coming to America

Volvo said the 2019 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered was going to be available in "extremely limited quantities," and the company wasn't kidding. It announced that it will only be offering 20 in the United States. That's not even one for every state.
The S60 Polestar Engineered, with its 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque, also won't be cheap. It will be the most expensive of the S60 models available through the Care by Volvo subscription service. And yes, it will only be available through a subscription. The monthly rate is $1,100 a month, which includes insurance and maintenance. That's $250 more per month than the next most expensive S60 in the program, the S60 T6 AWD R-Design.
If you're still interested in the Polestar Engineered S60, you'd better get your phone fingers ready. It becomes available at 12 p.m. Eastern on June 28 via the Care by Volvo app. With only 20 available, you'll need to be fast.
