This yellow Camaro and other weird/wonderful cars at Mecum Auctions Portland

Mecum Auctions is stopping into Portland, Ore., this weekend (June 22-23), and before I stop by to check out the lots, I figured I'd do some Internet shopping before hand to see what sort weird and wonderful four-wheeled treasures will be on hand ... you know, in case my imaginary Uncle Mort dies leaving me $150,000 and clear instructions to spend it on something ridiculous. Oh Uncle Mort, you'll be missed.
So, here are some of the cars, trucks and others that caught my eye in the Mecum Auction Portland online catalog, which I urge you to thereafter check out and do some shopping yourself. Why not? It's fun.
This extremely yellow 1979 Chevy Camaro Z28 with "rare factory T-Tops" Did you notice that it's yellow?
This adorable teal 1967 Ford Bronco Sport.
This old German-market Volvo. Because Portland.
Man, this thing would really piss off my neighbors. At least there'd be enough room for them in it. The Ford "F700 XXL Supertruck."
A 1979 Chevrolet Monza. $17,000 was invested in its restoration. Because of a reason.
This 1996 Chevy Impala SS has 39,000 ORIGINAL MILES! And it's purple, the best Impala SS color. Holy crap.
I recently found myself sandwiched between a D110 and a D90, both right-hand drive imports, while driving through downtown Portland. So, it's basically like the next Outback here. This 1984 Land Rover Defender 110 has been restored, specifically with a modernized interior.
This probably wouldn't fit in my driveway: the 2008 Renegade 2300XXS 42' Toterhome. It's, ah, big.
Before there was the Demon, there was Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. No. 7 of 50 produced for 2012.
Speaking of Cobra Jet, this 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback has the engine it was named after. Very rad.
Moving away from muscle, what appears to be an immaculate 1979 Datsun 280ZX with a reported 84,350 miles. Like that Camaro up there, it's color scheme is delightfully indicative of its model year.
This 1995 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with ONLY 41,623 miles. If you dug this generation, this could be one of the best examples available.
And finally, I really just dig this 1972 Lincoln Continental Mark IV. Definitely because of the color. And the wheels. I don't know, I'm weird. Fitting place to live, then, I guess.
