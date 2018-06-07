Honda partners with General Motors to co-develop batteries

Honda and General Motors have announced a partnership to jointly develop battery cells and modules for electric vehicles. The companies want their next-generation batteries to have higher energy density in a smaller packaging, with faster charging, and to make them more viable to manufacture.
With the two companies joining forces, there are manufacturing efficiency benefits along with scaling benefits, according to the statement released by both GM and Honda. The companies have already partnered in fuel cell technology, working with the commercialization of fuel cell and hydrogen storage systems. On the electric car front, the collaboration is based on "next-generation" GM batteries sold to Honda and is mainly aimed for the development of North American market vehicles. The partnership appears to signify that despite its eager betting on fuel cell technology, Honda isn't willing to neglect battery electric vehicles, even if it needs a large-scale companion like GM to make it affordable.
"This new, multiyear agreement with Honda further demonstrates General Motors' capability to innovate toward a profitable electric portfolio," said Mark Reuss, GM's executive vice president of global product development.
"In addition to our ongoing joint development and production of fuel cells, this battery component collaboration will enable us to take a new step toward the realization of a sustainable society," said Takashi Sekiguchi, Honda's chief officer for automobile operations.
GM is also partnered with battery developer Sakti3, which was later acquired by Dyson for its own electric vehicle development.
Related Video:
With the two companies joining forces, there are manufacturing efficiency benefits along with scaling benefits, according to the statement released by both GM and Honda. The companies have already partnered in fuel cell technology, working with the commercialization of fuel cell and hydrogen storage systems. On the electric car front, the collaboration is based on "next-generation" GM batteries sold to Honda and is mainly aimed for the development of North American market vehicles. The partnership appears to signify that despite its eager betting on fuel cell technology, Honda isn't willing to neglect battery electric vehicles, even if it needs a large-scale companion like GM to make it affordable.
"This new, multiyear agreement with Honda further demonstrates General Motors' capability to innovate toward a profitable electric portfolio," said Mark Reuss, GM's executive vice president of global product development.
"In addition to our ongoing joint development and production of fuel cells, this battery component collaboration will enable us to take a new step toward the realization of a sustainable society," said Takashi Sekiguchi, Honda's chief officer for automobile operations.
GM is also partnered with battery developer Sakti3, which was later acquired by Dyson for its own electric vehicle development.
Related Video: