Junkyard Gem: 1989 Mercury Tracer 3-Door Hatchback

The Mazda B platform, basis of the 323, 1991-1994 Mercury Capri, and 1990s American Ford Escort, was used beneath one of the more obscure examples of Hiroshima-Mulgrave-Dearborn badge engineering during the 1980s: the 1988-1989 Mercury Tracer. These things are nearly impossible to find in wrecking yards today, but this '89 showed up in a Denver-area self-service yard last week.
270,811 miles on the clock, which is outstanding for an affordable 1980s hatchback.
It's in good shape for a 29-year-old car with so many miles— a little dirty inside, but no rust and no major body damage. The owner's manual was still in the glovebox when it took its last ride.
Came to Denver by way of Twin Falls, Idaho.
It all began in Hermosillo, Mexico, where Ford makes Fusions today.
Power came from a 1.6-liter version of the versatile Mazda B engine, which went into everything from Miatas to Kia Sephias.
With a 5-speed manual transmission, this car would have been more fun to drive than most econo-hatchbacks of the late 1980s.
The shape you wanna be in! Only at your Lincoln-Mercury-Merkur dealer.
270,811 miles on the clock, which is outstanding for an affordable 1980s hatchback.
It's in good shape for a 29-year-old car with so many miles— a little dirty inside, but no rust and no major body damage. The owner's manual was still in the glovebox when it took its last ride.
Came to Denver by way of Twin Falls, Idaho.
It all began in Hermosillo, Mexico, where Ford makes Fusions today.
Power came from a 1.6-liter version of the versatile Mazda B engine, which went into everything from Miatas to Kia Sephias.
With a 5-speed manual transmission, this car would have been more fun to drive than most econo-hatchbacks of the late 1980s.
The shape you wanna be in! Only at your Lincoln-Mercury-Merkur dealer.