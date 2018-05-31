FCA is setting a five-year strategy: Here's how the last one played out

We're slightly more than four years removed from Sergio Marchionne last five-year plan for FCA, a tell-all where the Italian-American automaker divulged its plans for the 2014 through 2018 model years. It was a grand affair, where Sergio told FCA investors that all was right in Auburn Hills, Alfa Romeo and Maserati were making comebacks, and the fifth-gen Dodge Viper received a mid-cycle refresh. You can read every last one of those past predictions right here

We're on our way to Europe to see Sergio's sequel, coming out Friday straight from FCA's Italian headquarters. ( Bloomberg reports a plan to expand Jeep and Ram globally, combine Alfa Romeo and Maserati into a single division for an eventual spinoff, and downsizing Fiat and Chrysler. Also, EVs .)

But before we arrive in Turin and find out exactly what Marchionne has planned for 2019 through 2023 as his last act as CEO, let's take a minute to tally up the results of his last term based on the same scoresheet we used in 2014.

Now, we're only five months into 2018, so much of this — including vehicles like the Ram HD and Jeep Grand Wagoneer — could still debut this year. For those, we'll mark things TBD. We're not going to draw any conclusions or make any objectionable remarks. We're simply going to let the stats speak for themselves.

Chrysler

2014 Refreshed 300/300C, debuting at Los Angeles Auto Show - Yay

2016 100 C-segment sedan launches - Nay Town & Country minivan launches, complete with PHEV version - Yay (Pacifica)

2017 200 sedan gets a mid-cycle refresh - Nay (it got killed off) All-new fullsize crossover launches, complete with PHEV version - Nay

2018 All-new 300/300C launches - TBD All-new midsize crossover launches - TBD

Unconfirmed: 300 SRT8 will die - Yay

Dodge/SRT

SRT brand will be folded back into Dodge, meaning the Viper once again wears the Dodge logo - Yay

2014 Refreshed Charger launches - Yay Refreshed Challenger and Challenger SRT launch - Yay Avenger dies - Yay

2015 Refreshed Charger SRT launches - Yay Viper refreshed - Nay

2016 New Dart and Dart SRT arrive - Nay New Journey arrives - Nay Grand Caravan minivan dies with the arrival of new Chrysler Town & Country - Nay

2017 New Journey SRT arrives - Nay Durango refreshed - Yay, and early

2018 New B-segment sedan and hatch arrive - TBD New Challenger and Challenger SRT arrive - TBD New Charger and Charger SRT arrive - TBD



Jeep

2014 Renegade launches - Yay

2015 Grand Cherokee refreshed - Yay

2016 75th anniversary of Jeep Compass and Patriot die - Nay (Compass revised; Patriot lives on until 2017) All-new C-segment SUV launches - Nay Cherokee refreshed - Yay, but in 2018

2017 Renegade refreshed - Nay All-new Wrangler launches - Nay (Debuts, but launched in 2018) All-new Grand Cherokee launches - Nay

2018 All-new Grand Wagoneer launches - TBD



Ram

2014 ProMaster diesel launches - Yay ProMaster City launches - Yay

2015 Ram 1500 refreshed - Yay

2016 Ram HD refreshed - Yay Ram chassis cab refreshed - Yay

2017 All-new Ram 1500 launches - Nay (2018) Commercial light-duty truck refreshed - Nay

2018 All-new Ram HD launches - TBD All-new Commercial heavy-duty truck launches - TBD Ram chassis cab major update launches - TBD



Fiat

2015 500X launches - Yay New "specialty" car launches - Nay (124 Spider launched in 2016)



Maserati

2014 GranTurismo and GranCabrio die - Nay

2015 Levante SUV launches - Yay

2016 Alfieri Coupe launches - Nay

2017 Alfieri Cabrio launches - Nay

2018 GranTurismo launches - Nay



Alfa Romeo

2014 4C and 4C Spider launch - Yay

2015 All-new midsize vehicle launches - Nay

2016-2018 Two all-new compacts launch - Nay One all-new midsize vehicle launches - Yay (Giulia) One all-new fullsize vehicle launches - Nay Two all-new utility vehicles launch - 1 Yay (Stelvio), 1 Nay One new "specialty" vehicle launches - TBD



Ferrari

2014-2018: one new vehicle launches each year - Yay