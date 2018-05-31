FCA is setting a five-year strategy: Here's how the last one played out

We're slightly more than four years removed from Sergio Marchionne last five-year plan for FCA, a tell-all where the Italian-American automaker divulged its plans for the 2014 through 2018 model years. It was a grand affair, where Sergio told FCA investors that all was right in Auburn Hills, Alfa Romeo and Maserati were making comebacks, and the fifth-gen Dodge Viper received a mid-cycle refresh. You can read every last one of those past predictions right here.
We're on our way to Europe to see Sergio's sequel, coming out Friday straight from FCA's Italian headquarters. (Bloomberg reports a plan to expand Jeep and Ram globally, combine Alfa Romeo and Maserati into a single division for an eventual spinoff, and downsizing Fiat and Chrysler. Also, EVs.) But before we arrive in Turin and find out exactly what Marchionne has planned for 2019 through 2023 as his last act as CEO, let's take a minute to tally up the results of his last term based on the same scoresheet we used in 2014.
Now, we're only five months into 2018, so much of this — including vehicles like the Ram HD and Jeep Grand Wagoneer — could still debut this year. For those, we'll mark things TBD. We're not going to draw any conclusions or make any objectionable remarks. We're simply going to let the stats speak for themselves.
We're on our way to Europe to see Sergio's sequel, coming out Friday straight from FCA's Italian headquarters. (Bloomberg reports a plan to expand Jeep and Ram globally, combine Alfa Romeo and Maserati into a single division for an eventual spinoff, and downsizing Fiat and Chrysler. Also, EVs.) But before we arrive in Turin and find out exactly what Marchionne has planned for 2019 through 2023 as his last act as CEO, let's take a minute to tally up the results of his last term based on the same scoresheet we used in 2014.
Now, we're only five months into 2018, so much of this — including vehicles like the Ram HD and Jeep Grand Wagoneer — could still debut this year. For those, we'll mark things TBD. We're not going to draw any conclusions or make any objectionable remarks. We're simply going to let the stats speak for themselves.
Chrysler
- 2014
- Refreshed 300/300C, debuting at Los Angeles Auto Show - Yay
- 2016
- 100 C-segment sedan launches - Nay
- Town & Country minivan launches, complete with PHEV version - Yay (Pacifica)
- 2017
- 200 sedan gets a mid-cycle refresh - Nay (it got killed off)
- All-new fullsize crossover launches, complete with PHEV version - Nay
- 2018
- All-new 300/300C launches - TBD
- All-new midsize crossover launches - TBD
- Unconfirmed: 300 SRT8 will die - Yay
Dodge/SRT
- SRT brand will be folded back into Dodge, meaning the Viper once again wears the Dodge logo - Yay
- 2014
- Refreshed Charger launches - Yay
- Refreshed Challenger and Challenger SRT launch - Yay
- Avenger dies - Yay
- 2015
- Refreshed Charger SRT launches - Yay
- Viper refreshed - Nay
- 2016
- New Dart and Dart SRT arrive - Nay
- New Journey arrives - Nay
- Grand Caravan minivan dies with the arrival of new Chrysler Town & Country - Nay
- 2017
- New Journey SRT arrives - Nay
- Durango refreshed - Yay, and early
- 2018
- New B-segment sedan and hatch arrive - TBD
- New Challenger and Challenger SRT arrive - TBD
- New Charger and Charger SRT arrive - TBD
Jeep
- 2014
- Renegade launches - Yay
- 2015
- Grand Cherokee refreshed - Yay
- 2016
- 75th anniversary of Jeep
- Compass and Patriot die - Nay (Compass revised; Patriot lives on until 2017)
- All-new C-segment SUV launches - Nay
- Cherokee refreshed - Yay, but in 2018
- 2017
- Renegade refreshed - Nay
- All-new Wrangler launches - Nay (Debuts, but launched in 2018)
- All-new Grand Cherokee launches - Nay
- 2018
- All-new Grand Wagoneer launches - TBD
Ram
- 2014
- ProMaster diesel launches - Yay
- ProMaster City launches - Yay
- 2015
- Ram 1500 refreshed - Yay
- 2016
- Ram HD refreshed - Yay
- Ram chassis cab refreshed - Yay
- 2017
- All-new Ram 1500 launches - Nay (2018)
- Commercial light-duty truck refreshed - Nay
- 2018
- All-new Ram HD launches - TBD
- All-new Commercial heavy-duty truck launches - TBD
- Ram chassis cab major update launches - TBD
Fiat
- 2015
- 500X launches - Yay
- New "specialty" car launches - Nay (124 Spider launched in 2016)
Maserati
- 2014
- GranTurismo and GranCabrio die - Nay
- 2015
- Levante SUV launches - Yay
- 2016
- Alfieri Coupe launches - Nay
- 2017
- Alfieri Cabrio launches - Nay
- 2018
- GranTurismo launches - Nay
Alfa Romeo
- 2014
- 4C and 4C Spider launch - Yay
- 2015
- All-new midsize vehicle launches - Nay
- 2016-2018
- Two all-new compacts launch - Nay
- One all-new midsize vehicle launches - Yay (Giulia)
- One all-new fullsize vehicle launches - Nay
- Two all-new utility vehicles launch - 1 Yay (Stelvio), 1 Nay
- One new "specialty" vehicle launches - TBD
Ferrari
- 2014-2018: one new vehicle launches each year - Yay