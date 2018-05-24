2019 Audi A4 will get a mild refresh up front

One of our spy photographers has caught the 2019 Audi A4 small luxury car out testing with a new front fascia. Though the A4 isn't all that old, this update should keep it looking fresh on dealer lots that will also be getting completely redesigned models such as the A7 and A8. Interestingly, though, the update doesn't seem to feature the stretched hexagonal grille introduced by those other models.
The major change appears to be in the lower grilles on each side of the front bumper. They look very similar to those on the A7 with the more aggressive exterior package. The grilles feature more black mesh, have dark fog lights to blend in, and have a sharp downward angle at the top for a meaner look.
The rest of the car appears unchanged, at least on the outside. The inside is likely unchanged, too. Also considering how minor the changes are, we will likely see the official reveal by the end of 2018, with dealer deliveries happening soon after.
