Shelby unveils 1967 GT500 Super Snake continuation — and a new roadster

Series 2 roadster

Turning to the Series 2, Shelby dubs the convertible roadster a "clean sheet" car — all-Shelby and not based on an existing model or chassis — and successor to the 2,850-pound Series 1 . It's the result of an agreement between Shelby and Wingard Motorsports, which purchased the remaining Series 1 chassis and parts several years ago, to create a limited number of sports cars available in aluminum, carbon fiber or one of the first titanium car bodies."Working with Shelby, founder Bob Wingard revised the car to reduce weight by maximizing the integration of billeted aluminum and carbon fiber components," Shelby American President Gary Patterson said in a release. "He further refined the suspension, braking and drivetrain to allow an increase of more than twice the horsepower of the original car. The Series 2 is now more than 12 percent lighter and will support over 800 horsepower."Yowza. The standard drivetrain is a five-speed ZF transaxle torque tube coupled to a multi-disc clutch system powered by either a Shelby 427 FE V8 or 427 Windsor motor, although other engines can be accommodated.The car is built on the original aluminum honeycomb monocoque frames and uses an inboard cantilevered front and rear suspension design to minimize the sprung wheel weight, plus suspension fine-tuning courtesy of Penske Shocks. Braking comes from six-piston calipers on each corner and custom 19-inch monoblock performance wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires. No cupholders, however.Each commissioned Series 2 will be unique and one-of-one, with custom interiors, carbon fiber seats and aluminum bodies available in brushed, polished or painted finish with Shelby racing stripes. They'll come with a one-year warranty for parts and labor and painted finishes. Just four will be available per year, though pricing wasn't disclosed. If you order one, Shelby says it will offer a weekend training session at Spring Mountain Raceway near Las Vegas to bring you up to speed.