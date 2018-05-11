2019 Subaru Crosstrek PHEV will be company's first plug-in hybrid

Subaru just announced its first-ever plug-in hybrid, and it comes in the form of its third-best-selling car, the Crosstrek. This is actually fitting in a couple of ways. First off, it's a quick-selling vehicle, but also because the Crosstrek was the model used for Subaru's first conventional hybrid, introduced for the 2014 model year. Sadly, the company has yet to reveal photos of the new hybrid, hence our inclusion of photos of the old model.
The Crosstrek PHEV will also have a similarity to the Subaru BRZ in the sense that it benefits from Toyota technology. The company said that the hybrid system comes from Toyota. But don't fear, Subaru fans, it's still mated to a flat-four. The crossover will, like many other PHEVs, be capable of driving in full-EV mode and in conventional hybrid mode. The company hasn't announced how much range it will have.
Subaru did reveal that the new PHEV is coming soon, with an on-sale date at the end of 2018. As such we should see photos and more details in the near future. While there aren't many plug-in hybrid compact crossovers, there are a few, and they're fairly compelling. The closest competition will be the Kia Niro PHEV, which has a claimed range of 26 miles and a solid 46 mpg when running with the gas engine. It starts at $28,840. Another potential competitor is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, which provides 22 miles of electric-only range and a less impressive 25 mpg with the gas engine. The Outlander does boast more cargo space thanks to its bigger body, but also has a higher base price of $35,915.
