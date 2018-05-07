2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 buyer's guide: All the answers

Is the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado safe?

The Chevrolet Silverado is the second best-selling vehicle in the U.S., so you could say this truck is pretty important not only to Chevy's bottom line, but to the hundreds of thousands of pickup buyers who choose the Silverado each year. Like its major rivals in this hotly contested segment — including the Ford F-150 Nissan Titan and Ram 1500 – the Silverado has an option sheet that can make this a mudslinging work truck or a 21st-century luxury office on wheels.In terms of cab length, there are three choices — Regular, Double and Crew — along with the available Short, Standard or Long cargo bed. Engines range from a 4.3-liter V6 and a 5.3-liter V8 up to a range-topping 6.2-liter V8. The Silverado can be ordered with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive, and transmissions include both a six- and eight-speed automatic, depending on choice of powertrain and trim.Changes for the 2018 model year include the standard fitment of a rearview camera, along with a Tire Fill Alert system that lets the driver know when the correct pressure has been reached. A 7.0-inch touch-screen stereo system is also now standard equipment on the base Silverado.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado an overall crash-test rating of five stars. In front- and side-impact tests, the latest Silverado 1500 scored a five-star safety rating. A four-star rating was recorded in the rollover resistance test; this rating applies to Silverado trucks fitted with either rear- or all-wheel drive. Because the Silverado is so popular, NHTSA conducted crash tests on models fitted with both of these drivetrains, and in two cab lengths.



The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which provides ratings for new vehicles based on its own comprehensive crash tests, tested two versions of the Silverado 1500. The extended-cab model registered "good" ratings in all but one of the IIHS' crash tests. Driver side protection in the small overlap test was deemed "acceptable" — front-passenger-side results are not rated in this test. Headlight effectiveness was given a "poor" rating, however. The ease of use of the child seat LATCH anchors was deemed "marginal" in the extended-cab Silverado.



Ratings suffer slightly for the Silverado in Crew Cab format. Driver-side protection in the front small overlap test drops to "marginal," while the headlights and available LATCH system both scored "poor" ratings.



Ratings may differ for Silverado trucks from other model years, so be sure to visit the NHTSA and IIHS websites to review ratings on the specific vehicle you're researching.



At the time of this writing, the 2018 Silverado is not listed as being part of any ongoing recalls.





Is the Silverado reliable?

J.D. Power most recently reviewed initial quality in the 2017 Silverado 1500 — no ratings are available for the 2018 model year. At the time, it gave the Silverado five out of five possible stars — a rating referred to as "among the best" — for overall quality, overall quality mechanical, body and interior quality mechanical and overall quality design.



Lower three-star ratings, listed as "about average," were recorded in several categories: powertrain quality mechanical, powertrain quality design and body and interior quality design.



A note about J.D. Power's methodology: We have some rather serious issues with the way it weights serious and less serious reliability issues. Read more about that here.







How much interior and cargo room does the Silverado have?

The 2018 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab seats five to six people, with 45.2 inches of front legroom and 40.9 inches in the backseat. Cargo volume ranges from 53.4 to 61.0 cubic feet, based on whether the short or standard box is chosen. Depending on the engine and drivetrain, the maximum available payload is 2,170 lbs.



The Silverado Double Cab has space for five or six people. It offers the same 45.2 inches of front legroom as the Crew Cab, but has slightly less space in the back, with 34.6 inches of backseat legroom. Available only with the standard box, total cargo volume is 61.0 cubic feet. Maximum available payload is 2,250 lbs.



The Silverado Regular Cab has seating for three and offers 45.2 inches of front legroom. Available with the standard or long box, cargo volume ranges from 61 to 76.3 cubic feet. Maximum available payload is 1,980 lbs.

Find 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pricing, information and even ones on sale near you.



What are the Silverado engine choices and specs?

The Chevrolet Silverado comes in six main trim levels. The entry-level WT (Work Truck) is followed by the LS, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country. Both the LT and LTZ trim levels can be equipped with the Z71 off-road package. Engines include a 4.3-liter V6 that delivers 285 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque at 3,900 rpm. Next is a 5.3-liter V8, which delivers a total of 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque at 4,100 rpm. Lastly, and available only on the LTZ and High Country at the time of this writing, is a 6.2-liter V8 that offers 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque at 4,100 rpm.



A six-speed automatic transmission is fitted to the V6 and comes standard on lower trim levels equipped with the 5.3-liter V8. An eight-speed automatic becomes available on 5.3-liter V8s at the LTZ trim level. Meanwhile, the eight-speed auto is standard with the 6.2-liter V8.



What fuel economy does the Silverado get?



Mileage varies from model to model, depending on which size cabin and bed length is chosen, along with the choice of engine and powertrain configuration. The EPA rates the standard 4.3-liter V6 (fitted with a six-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive) at 18 miles per gallon in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. A mid-range 5.3-liter V8 fitted with all-wheel drive gets 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway. The 6.2-liter V8 with all-wheel drive is the thirstiest of all, with a rating of 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway.







Is there a hybrid Silverado?



Chevrolet now offers a "mild hybrid" known as the eAssist Package. This electric powertrain is not strong enough to motive the truck on its own, but coupled to the 5.3-liter V8 and eight-speed automatic, and with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, eAssist delivers 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway in rear-wheel-drive format. This dips to 16 city/21 highway mpg with the optional four-wheel drive.



Does the Silverado have 4WD?

The Silverado 1500 has four-wheel drive available on all trim levels.



What is the MSRP of the Silverado?

The 2018 Silverado 1500 with a regular cab, standard cargo box and rear-wheel drive has a starting MSRP of $29,695 (excluding destination fee and taxes).



At the middle of the range, Silverado in Custom trim, fitted with a double cab and standard cargo box, along with the 5.3-liter V8 and optional 4WD, starts at around $39,595. A Silverado in High Country trim, with crew cab and standard cargo box, and fitted with the 6.2-liter V8 and AWD, rings in at $56,995.



Use Autoblog's Smart Car buying program powered by TrueCar to search out competitive local pricing and savings on the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.







Can I read the latest review of the Silverado?

Autoblog says the current-generation Silverado is "smooth and comfortable, with crisp looks and squared-off shoulders." But since this generation of Silverado went on sale back in 2014, competitors such as the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 have received major updates.



This is why the 2019 Chevrolet gets thoroughly reworked, with a more aggressive-looking exterior, a wider range of trim levels, a totally updated cabin and new features such as a 10-speed automatic fitted to the optional 6.2-liter V8. Chevrolet has also trimmed hundreds of pounds from the curb weight of this new Silverado, despite not using aluminum in the cargo bed like its crosstown rival, the Ford F-150. These weight savings should improve fuel economy and overall driving dynamics. The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 arrives fall 2018, so there could be plenty of deals on the outgoing 2018 model.

To get a sense of how the Silverado's closest competitors stack up, use our Compare Cars tool.



