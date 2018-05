The Bubble flying water car rises above waves and traffic

Flying water car. The Bubble is a 100 percent electric water taxi created by the French company SeaBubbles. The goal is to lower pollution and provide relief from heavy traffic on busy city streets.It creates no waves, no noise, and no CO2. When the Bubble reaches 7.5 mph, it rises above the water. This prevents wakes from forming. The absence of sudden movements helps prevent seasickness. The Bubble can operate autonomously and seats five, including a pilot. Its docking station captures solar, wind, and water energy to charge the battery.SeaBubbles plans to bring its water transit system to 50 cities in the next 5 years. No word yet on price or future locations. Could you use the Bubble in your busy town?Learn more at www.seabubbles.fr