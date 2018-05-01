Volvo sets a tougher goal: Half of its sales as pure EVs by 2025

Volvo has made it very clear that the company is moving toward electrification, ever since its announcement that every new car introduced after 2019 will feature some level of electrification. The company keeps setting its sights higher, though. Its latest announcement comes from the Beijing Auto Show and says the company wants half of its car sales to be pure electric vehicles by 2025. That's only about 7 years from now.
While that's all well and good, we do wonder whether the company will be able to pull it off. For one thing, the company has yet to launch a full EV. It's clearly getting close, as it offers plug-in hybrid versions of the XC90, S90, XC60 and upcoming V60, but those aren't completely electric. And a Volvo representative confirmed that the 50 percent aim is purely electric cars. That representative did indicate that this goal isn't exactly hard and fast, though, so it seems Volvo itself isn't going to lose sleep over missing the goal.
But even if the EV aim is less concrete than it initially seemed, it does give us an idea of Volvo's near-future plans. If it really wants to sell such a mass quantity of electrics, that means it needs to introduce some fairly quickly. And we mean some. We sincerely doubt Volvo could get close to that goal with just one EV. So we would bet that we'll see at least two, maybe three EV models. They'll probably span a price range from relatively affordable to high-end, too, in order to get sales from across all classes. We'll be looking forward to seeing more in the coming years.
Related Video:
While that's all well and good, we do wonder whether the company will be able to pull it off. For one thing, the company has yet to launch a full EV. It's clearly getting close, as it offers plug-in hybrid versions of the XC90, S90, XC60 and upcoming V60, but those aren't completely electric. And a Volvo representative confirmed that the 50 percent aim is purely electric cars. That representative did indicate that this goal isn't exactly hard and fast, though, so it seems Volvo itself isn't going to lose sleep over missing the goal.
But even if the EV aim is less concrete than it initially seemed, it does give us an idea of Volvo's near-future plans. If it really wants to sell such a mass quantity of electrics, that means it needs to introduce some fairly quickly. And we mean some. We sincerely doubt Volvo could get close to that goal with just one EV. So we would bet that we'll see at least two, maybe three EV models. They'll probably span a price range from relatively affordable to high-end, too, in order to get sales from across all classes. We'll be looking forward to seeing more in the coming years.
Related Video: