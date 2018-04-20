Memminger Roadster 2.7 is the ultimate VW Beetle

As charming and cute as classic Volkswagen Beetles are, there's no getting around the fact that they're not especially sleek, nor are fast. At all. That is with the exception of this, the Memminger Roadster 2.7. It's a custom Bug built by a German restoration shop called Memminger. It's low, it has extremely wide, pumped up fenders, and has been turned into a two-seat roadster. It almost looks like a Porsche 356, but bigger. And check out those sweet plaid seats.
Admittedly, it might be difficult to call this a real Beetle. Not only is the body work radically different, but so is the chassis. It's all tube-frame with MacPherson struts up front and trailing arms in the rear. The tires are pretty huge, too. Up front they're 225-mm wide, and 255-mm wide in the back, and they're mounted on 18-inch wheels.
But hey, the powertrain is still kind of like a Beetle. Well, maybe Beetle-adjacent. It's a 2.7-liter air-cooled, fuel-injected flat-4 making 210 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque bolted up to a 5-speed manual transmission. In a car as light as a Beetle, that should be enough to scare yourself. From the looks of it, it's probably a version of the company's 2.7-liter engine available for purchase individually. According to the company, that engine is based on the one used in the Porsche 914, and VW Type 4 and Bus, but then modified by Memminger.
Pricing and availability aren't listed for the Roadster 2.7, and it could very well be a one-off just to show what the company is capable of. Of course, if you gave them enough money, we bet they'd build one for you, whether they were planning on making more or not.
Related Video:
Admittedly, it might be difficult to call this a real Beetle. Not only is the body work radically different, but so is the chassis. It's all tube-frame with MacPherson struts up front and trailing arms in the rear. The tires are pretty huge, too. Up front they're 225-mm wide, and 255-mm wide in the back, and they're mounted on 18-inch wheels.
But hey, the powertrain is still kind of like a Beetle. Well, maybe Beetle-adjacent. It's a 2.7-liter air-cooled, fuel-injected flat-4 making 210 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque bolted up to a 5-speed manual transmission. In a car as light as a Beetle, that should be enough to scare yourself. From the looks of it, it's probably a version of the company's 2.7-liter engine available for purchase individually. According to the company, that engine is based on the one used in the Porsche 914, and VW Type 4 and Bus, but then modified by Memminger.
Pricing and availability aren't listed for the Roadster 2.7, and it could very well be a one-off just to show what the company is capable of. Of course, if you gave them enough money, we bet they'd build one for you, whether they were planning on making more or not.
Related Video: