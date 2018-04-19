New '69-70 Ford Mustang Boss 302, Boss 429 and Mach 1 available soon

Oklahoma-based Classic Recreations might have bit of a tainted history, but for the past few years, the company has been building some pretty sweet Shelby Mustangs using modern running gear and chassis packed underneath classic bodywork. The company has something new on the horizon. Later this year, Classic Recreations will offer officially licensed 1969-1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 1969-1970 Mustang Boss 429 and 1969-1970 Mustang Mach 1.
Like the Shelbys, the new cars will use updated engines with fuel injection and computer management. The Boss 302 will be available with a new Ford Coyote V8, the same one that powers the 2018 Ford Mustang GT. There will be an optional 383 stroker-motor, too. The Mach 1 will be available with any engine Classic Recreations has available, including a new 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo-four.
The first batch of cars will debut this fall at SEMA. Cars can either be built using original bodywork or ground up using new Ford-licensed bodies. Pricing hasn't been announced, but interested customers can contact Classic Recreations directly.
