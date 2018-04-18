Porsche 911 Turbo spied lapping the Nurburgring

Although it seems like we're seeing a new variant of the Porsche 911 every month, the current generation is nearing its end. The 991 debuted in 2011 with the updated 991.2 model stepping in for the 2017 model year. We've seen photos of the new 992 model for a while, but this new batch of the 911 Turbo out on the Nürburgring might give us our best look yet.
There's no mistaking this for anything other than a Porsche 911 Turbo. For better or worse, the 911 will always look like a 911. Porsche is attempting to mask the new model with some fake lines on the front and black paint, but the bodywork is new. Look how the fenders fully encompass the headlights like old air-cooled models. The intakes on the rear fenders are slightly smaller than the current car.
The rear, too, is significantly different. The taillights look like those on the new Panamera or Cayenne. They're dark and have a think LED strip across the car's width. The exhaust are still squared off but have moved more toward the car's center.
We haven't heard anything official from Porsche on when the car will debut, but now that the GT2 RS and GT3 RS have capped off the current model, expect a full reveal sometime in the next year.
