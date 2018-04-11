Florida man arrested in road rage incident captured in viral video

Police in Florida say they've arrested a Sarasota man in connection with a violent road rage incident, captured in a viral video, that injured a motorcyclist.
Authorities charged Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla, 30, with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and aggravated battery. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail, according to media reports.
The incident occurred Sunday in Sarasota and was captured in cellphone video footage by a passenger in another vehicle. It shows Darin Hendrickson, the motorcyclist driving alongside a gray Mazda 3, motioning to the driver and then slamming the passenger-side window with his fist. Then, the Mazda abruptly veers into the 2008 GSRX 1000 Suzuki and rams Hendrickson off the road, knocking him off the bike and briefly dragging him. Hendrickson is then seen on foot running into the traffic lanes and pleading with motorists for help.
It's not clear what precipitated the attack. Hendrickson told ABC affiliate WFTS-TV that he was traveling on Beneva Road in Sarasota when the driver of the Mazda 3 brake-checked him. He said the driver was throwing change at him.
"What I'm doing, I'm essentially trying to follow him until we get to a stopping point," he told the station.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Hendrickson has a history of traffic violations including speeding, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident without giving information, operating a motorcycle between lanes and failing to stop at a red light. He's also been charged with criminal theft and burglary with assault.
Hendrickson reportedly suffered broken bones in the incident.
