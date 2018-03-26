Jaguar F-Pace SVR to debut this week at New York Auto Show

It should come as no surprise that the folks back in England have been working on a hot new version of the Jaguar F-Pace. Today, just ahead of the 2018 New York International Auto Show, the British automaker confirmed that the Jaguar F-Pace SVR will debut this week. The new Jaguar I-Pace and Range Rover SV Coupe will make their North American debuts alongside the F-Pace.
All we know about the F-Pace SVR is that it will be the fastest and most powerful version of Jaguar's best-selling product. We don't even have a teaser photo, as Jaguar Land Rover loves to play things close to the vest, so we're sharing some spy photos that we think might be the new model. Expect some version of JLR's 5.0-liter supercharged V8. We're hoping it's the 575 horsepower variant from the refreshed Range Rover Sport SVR. Expect 0-60 mph times in the low-4-second range and a top speed of at least 155 mph.
The I-Pace and Range Rover SV Coupe both debuted earlier this month at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The I-Pace is an all-electric crossover with an estimated 240 miles of range. The SV Coupe is a limited-production two-door variant of the full-size Range Rover. It's meant to be a throwback to the original two-door Range Rover Classic.
