2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet revealed ahead of New York

After their four-door siblings bowed at the Geneva Motor Show , the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will send their greetings to the world at the New York Auto Show . Naturally, most of the story here carries over from the sedans The AMG C 43 two-door gets daubed with the same newness, including the more powerful 3.0-liter 385-horsepower twin-turbo V6, faster shifting from the nine-speed automatic, restyled bumpers, aero-optimized wheels, a sharper rear diffuser, and quartet of round tailpipes. On the other end of the performance spectrum, the C 300's 2.0-liter four-cylinder gains 14 more horses, for 255 in total.All models employ standard LED headlights with a slightly different design of elements in the housing. For the first time on the C-Class range, Ultra Wide Highbeam is available. In auto mode, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus controls high-beam activation depending on whether it detects other vehicles ahead in the same lane or oncoming traffic. When driving faster than 25 mph, the high beams will illuminate if the system doesn't register anyone else on the road. In back, the LED taillights get "more accentuated."