2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet revealed ahead of New York

After their four-door siblings bowed at the Geneva Motor Show, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will send their greetings to the world at the New York Auto Show. Naturally, most of the story here carries over from the sedans.
The AMG C 43 two-door gets daubed with the same newness, including the more powerful 3.0-liter 385-horsepower twin-turbo V6, faster shifting from the nine-speed automatic, restyled bumpers, aero-optimized wheels, a sharper rear diffuser, and quartet of round tailpipes. On the other end of the performance spectrum, the C 300's 2.0-liter four-cylinder gains 14 more horses, for 255 in total.
All models employ standard LED headlights with a slightly different design of elements in the housing. For the first time on the C-Class range, Ultra Wide Highbeam is available. In auto mode, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus controls high-beam activation depending on whether it detects other vehicles ahead in the same lane or oncoming traffic. When driving faster than 25 mph, the high beams will illuminate if the system doesn't register anyone else on the road. In back, the LED taillights get "more accentuated."
The AMG C 43 two-door gets daubed with the same newness, including the more powerful 3.0-liter 385-horsepower twin-turbo V6, faster shifting from the nine-speed automatic, restyled bumpers, aero-optimized wheels, a sharper rear diffuser, and quartet of round tailpipes. On the other end of the performance spectrum, the C 300's 2.0-liter four-cylinder gains 14 more horses, for 255 in total.
All models employ standard LED headlights with a slightly different design of elements in the housing. For the first time on the C-Class range, Ultra Wide Highbeam is available. In auto mode, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus controls high-beam activation depending on whether it detects other vehicles ahead in the same lane or oncoming traffic. When driving faster than 25 mph, the high beams will illuminate if the system doesn't register anyone else on the road. In back, the LED taillights get "more accentuated."
Across the range, changes include a new COMAND screen that increases in size from 7 inches to 10.25. The optional 12.3-inch digital Instrument cluster displays in "Classic," "Progressive," and "Sport" themes. The new steering wheel now features two touch-sensitive buttons that control a variety of functions, from adaptive cruise control to the standard Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Those who prefer digital control through the center console knob will now get haptic feedback. Vocal types can bark orders for everything from infotainment to seat heating levels.
In the exterior aesthetics department, the refresh marks the first time the darker-than-black Night Package is available on the C-Class Cabriolet. A new Mojave Silver Metallic joins the menu for both hardtop and softtop, while Graphite Grey is an exclusive color for the softtop. Inside, Magma Grey/Black joins the color palette, and new center console options include Natural Grain Brown Walnut and Natural Grain Grey Oak trim.
The list of 11 available driver assistance technologies get bolstered by improved radar and camera systems, resulting in enhanced features like Active Lane Change Assist and Evasive Steering Assist. By folding map and navigation data into assistance functions, Active Distance Assist Distronic can predictively adjust vehicle speed when approaching a bend or a roundabout.
All six variants — rear-wheel-drive Coupe and Cabriolet, 4Matic Coupe and Cabriolet, AMG Coupe and Cabriolet — will reach dealers late this year.
Related Video: