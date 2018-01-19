BMW iNext EV to get 435 miles of range, goes on sale in 2021

BMW revealed the iNext concept nearly two years ago. That car was an ultra-stylized preview of a car that's coming in 2021. At this week's Detroit Auto Show, Motor Trend reports that the iNext EV will have 435 miles of range when it goes on sale. That's far more than both the 238-mile range of the Chevy Bolt or even the 295 miles of range from the Tesla Model X 100D. We don't know exactly what form factor the iNext will take, but the concept suggests the car will be a sleek crossover.
The iNext follows the same general theme as the other BMW i vehicles, the i3 and i8. Like those two, the iNext should make extensive use of carbon fiber in an effort to shave weight. The battery-electric version of the i3 gets 114 miles of range while the performance-oriented i8 only gets 18 miles of all-electric range. BMW has also promised to bring SAE Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving technology to the iNext.
Further details remain scarce, but look for further concepts sometime soon.
Related Video:
The iNext follows the same general theme as the other BMW i vehicles, the i3 and i8. Like those two, the iNext should make extensive use of carbon fiber in an effort to shave weight. The battery-electric version of the i3 gets 114 miles of range while the performance-oriented i8 only gets 18 miles of all-electric range. BMW has also promised to bring SAE Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving technology to the iNext.
Further details remain scarce, but look for further concepts sometime soon.
Related Video: