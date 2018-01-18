LAPD's BMW i3 fleet sits unused, misused

According to a report from CBS Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department spent $10 million to go green with a fleet of BMW i3 electric cars. CBS's David Goldstein's investigation finds, though, that many of those cars sit unused, while others are used for personal errands.
CBS scoured department records, and found a number of vehicles that are sitting unused, with very low mileage on them. In the video above, Goldstein follows an LAPD commander driving one of the i3 EVs, and confronts her when she leaves a nail salon. "This is part of a million-dollar pilot program," he says. "You're really supposed to get a manicure using the BMWs?"
Her reply: "I have no comment at this time."
BMW won the $10.2 million contract to provide the cars in the LAPD's effort to go green. As part of the contract, the LAPD leases the cars from BMW, taking delivery of one hundred cars every year for three years. They're supposed to be used for non-emergency, administrative police business.
"It's all a part of saving the Earth," said LAPD Deputy Chief Jorge Villegas, "going green ... quite frankly, to try and save money for the community and the taxpayers."
Deputy Chief Villegas told Goldstein he'd look into CBS's findings, but that he considers the program a success, and hopes EVs find more use.
Related Video:
