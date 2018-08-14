2019 Ford Ranger officially priced at $25,395

Ford has finally revealed official pricing for the 2019 Ford Ranger small pickup truck following a false start with a configuration tool leak last week. And the official information does confirm some of the follow-up information Ford provided us after the leak. There is indeed no regular-cab model available, which may disappoint some fans of really simple trucks, but the Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma aren't available with a regular cab either.
Pricing starts a bit higher than we first saw, also, but not by much. The base price of the entry-level XL with an extended cab and two-wheel drive is $25,395, which is $300 more than what the leaked configurator said. The old price is actually still available, but you'll have to get the chassis cab version of the XL SuperCab, and we suspect there aren't many normal consumers looking for that. Of course, picking higher trim levels, choosing the four-door model, or adding four-wheel drive increases the price. You can see the full breakdown in the chart below, which shows all prices with destination charge.
As we pointed out last week, the Ranger has the highest base price among the current crop of small pickup trucks. The Nissan Frontier starts at the lowest price of $19,965, followed by the Colorado at $21,590, the Canyon at $22,095, and the Tacoma at $24,740, all of which come with naturally aspirated four-cylinder engines at these prices. In the Ranger's favor, though, is that even the base level model comes with the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder. That engine, with some differences, is shared with the EcoBoost Mustang and the Focus RS, and so we expect it to produce power on par with each of the other trucks' V6 options. In comparison with entry-level V6 model prices, the Ranger fares well. It's barely beaten by the Colorado at $25,345. And the rest of the V6 competition is more expensive with the Frontier starting at $26,195, the Canyon at $27,630, and the Tacoma at a whopping $31,365.
If you want to figure out how to spec your Ford Ranger, you can also check out the final configuration tool, here.
|SuperCab 2WD
|SuperCab 4WD
|SuperCrew 2WD
|SuperCrew 4WD
|XL
|$25,395
|$29,555
|$27,615
|$31,775
|XLT
|$29,035
|$33,035
|$31,210
|$35,210
|Lariat
|$33,305
|$37,305
|$35,480
|$39,480
