Vanderhall Edison electric 3-wheeler does 0-60 in 4 seconds

Vanderhall Motor Works offers what is sort of the budget alternative to the Morgan 3-Wheeler. With the Morgan EV3 on the way, Vanderhall is quick on the draw with its own two-seat electric trike, the Edison, which is currently on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
The specs on the Vanderhall Edison are impressive. Its dual AC motors provide 180 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. Weighing 1,400 pounds, it does a 0-60 print in a swift 4 seconds, less than half the time of the Morgan EV3. It also has significantly more range, going more than 200 miles on a single charge of its 30-kWh battery (compared to the EV3's 150-mile range). It has a top speed of 105 mph, and will pull 0.95g on a skidpad. The price of the Edison is just $34,950.
The specs on the Vanderhall Edison are impressive. Its dual AC motors provide 180 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. Weighing 1,400 pounds, it does a 0-60 print in a swift 4 seconds, less than half the time of the Morgan EV3. It also has significantly more range, going more than 200 miles on a single charge of its 30-kWh battery (compared to the EV3's 150-mile range). It has a top speed of 105 mph, and will pull 0.95g on a skidpad. The price of the Edison is just $34,950.
"EVs have amazing performance advantages," said Vanderhall Marketing Director Daniel Boyer. "Offering an electric powertrain is in line with Vanderhall's focus on innovative, effortless performance. Our Venice model is already incredibly nimble, and the Edison is the quickest Vanderhall we have ever produced."
With its open top, you can imagine it could get pretty chilly in the Vanderhall Edison, depending on where you live. Thankfully, its black V-Tex synthetic upholstered seats come heated as standard, and the Edison has a dual-venting heating system. It's 600-watt sound system is Bluetooth compatible. The Edison features LED lighting, traction control and single-piston Brembo brakes with brake assist. Cargo capacity is at a premium, as you could imagine, at a scant 1.4 cubic feet.
If you're looking for some exciting paint options, Vanderhall calls back to Henry Ford, saying the "Edison will be painted any color the customer wants — so long as it is black."
The company is currently taking reservations for the Edison, which will be hand-built in Provo, Utah. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2018.
Related Video: